FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Boosted by Analyst

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

FITB stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,872,000 after purchasing an additional 780,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,705,000 after purchasing an additional 828,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

