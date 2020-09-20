FY2022 Earnings Forecast for NEXT/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for NEXT/ADR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NEXT/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

NXGPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT/ADR in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NEXT/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NXGPY opened at $41.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. NEXT/ADR has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $47.57.

NEXT/ADR Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

