Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GAIA. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

GAIA opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaia will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaia by 15.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gaia by 28.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gaia by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 23.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

