Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) Insider Buys £19,814.40 in Stock

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) insider Andrew Duxbury bought 22,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £19,814.40 ($25,891.02).

LON:GFRD opened at GBX 84.87 ($1.11) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.25 million and a PE ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. Galliford Try plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 201.40 ($2.63).

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (47.70) (($0.62)) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (49.90) (($0.65)) by GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Galliford Try plc will post 13741.0008345 EPS for the current year.

GFRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

