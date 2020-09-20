GAMB Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,082.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $541,793.61 and $2,082.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00044088 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042605 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.04 or 0.04432787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009244 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00056492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00034357 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,156,999,990 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

