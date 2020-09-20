Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $58.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91.

About Givaudan

