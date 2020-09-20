GlobalBoost-Y Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $160,480.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002670 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $5.21 million and $160,480.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,874.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.97 or 0.03429852 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.99 or 0.02068994 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00431758 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.00856314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011413 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00047091 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00516523 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010606 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.