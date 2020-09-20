Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Globe Life’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Globe Life reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full-year sales of $4.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Globe Life.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,100,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,426 shares in the company, valued at $62,452,607.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $953,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,869,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,050 shares of company stock worth $10,557,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Globe Life by 128.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.46. The company had a trading volume of 836,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29. Globe Life has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globe Life (GL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.