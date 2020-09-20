GoByte (GBX) Price Reaches $0.0313 on Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $229,849.04 and approximately $5,698.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008684 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005705 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.