GoldFund Hits Market Capitalization of $164,595.71 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $164,595.71 and $2,443.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001861 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001595 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002653 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000199 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.