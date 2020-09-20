Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 155 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 159 ($2.08) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 177.50 ($2.32).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD opened at GBX 107.66 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 195.65 ($2.56).

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 131,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66), for a total value of £167,238.68 ($218,526.96). Also, insider Nick Read sold 398,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £469,890.16 ($613,994.72).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.