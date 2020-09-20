Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SXYAY. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HSBC downgraded Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SXYAY stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.23.

Givaudan Company Profile

