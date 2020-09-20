Goldman Sachs Group Lowers General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $138.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $205.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GD. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.47.

GD stock opened at $142.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.15. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in General Dynamics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after buying an additional 2,180,725 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in General Dynamics by 594.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,415 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 22.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,966,000 after purchasing an additional 872,906 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in General Dynamics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,345,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in General Dynamics by 7,755.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after purchasing an additional 667,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

