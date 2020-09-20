Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates SEK 204 Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 204 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 144 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 200 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 180 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 163 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 160.75.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 144.10 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 145.55.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

