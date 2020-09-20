Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.10. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $115.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $1.1495 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,165,889.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 4,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $331,237.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 484,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,422,905.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,611 shares of company stock valued at $45,228,855. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.