Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group -27.42% -28.26% -9.61% TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 13.22% 28.26% 13.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Great Elm Capital Group and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 2 6 18 0 2.62

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus target price of $162.07, indicating a potential upside of 2.26%. Given TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE is more favorable than Great Elm Capital Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Great Elm Capital Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group $51.18 million 1.33 -$2.91 million N/A N/A TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE $3.09 billion 5.87 $404.46 million $3.65 43.42

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Group.

Summary

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE beats Great Elm Capital Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the L.A. Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across platforms and a range of genres, including shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Evolve. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles, including NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; and the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, such as Sony's PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, and Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Xbox One; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

