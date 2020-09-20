Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $535.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $417.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, Director James D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $64,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 105,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,267.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,816. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $341,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 66.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 131.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 262.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

