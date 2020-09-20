GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSKY. ValuEngine raised shares of GreenSky from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Shares of GSKY opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $800.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth about $1,985,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in GreenSky by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GreenSky by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.