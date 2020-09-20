GridCoin (GRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. GridCoin has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $288.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

