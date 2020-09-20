Handshake Trading 13.3% Higher This Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001596 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $53.65 million and $587,843.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,876.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.38 or 0.03423803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02077342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00431571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00840423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00519000 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 309,166,209 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

