Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Receives $39.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Shares of HASI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,192. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 9.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 22.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.