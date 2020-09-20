Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.97% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $37,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 947,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,780,000 after purchasing an additional 28,733 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,181,000 after acquiring an additional 65,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,592,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 640,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,988,000 after acquiring an additional 139,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,757,000 after acquiring an additional 161,340 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on THG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

Shares of THG stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average of $99.52.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

