Hashgard Tops One Day Trading Volume of $122,689.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $29.39 million and approximately $122,689.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hashgard has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043631 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042235 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.28 or 0.04364825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00034135 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard.

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

