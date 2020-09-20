Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €87.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.50 ($92.35).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €79.55 ($93.59) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.50. Sixt has a 1-year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1-year high of €100.00 ($117.65).

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

