HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) vs. Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Critical Survey

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HCI Group and Progressive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $242.47 million 1.74 $26.58 million $2.57 20.54 Progressive $39.02 billion 1.45 $3.97 billion $6.72 14.41

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group. Progressive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HCI Group and Progressive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Progressive 0 8 5 1 2.50

HCI Group currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.19%. Progressive has a consensus target price of $89.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.86%. Given HCI Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe HCI Group is more favorable than Progressive.

Dividends

HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Progressive pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. HCI Group pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Progressive pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HCI Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Progressive has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares HCI Group and Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group 8.27% 11.99% 2.61% Progressive 10.85% 29.04% 7.35%

Risk and Volatility

HCI Group has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of HCI Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Progressive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Progressive beats HCI Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, three retail shopping centers, one office building, and one vacant shopping center for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles. The company's Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homes, condos, manufactured homes, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owner's policies, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

