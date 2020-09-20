Head-To-Head Analysis: ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) vs. Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) and Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and Hochschild Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR $7.44 billion 0.41 -$36.87 million ($0.08) -373.63 Hochschild Mining $755.68 million 2.20 $28.95 million N/A N/A

Hochschild Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and Hochschild Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A Hochschild Mining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and Hochschild Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR 0 0 0 1 4.00 Hochschild Mining 0 5 2 0 2.29

Risk and Volatility

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hochschild Mining has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR beats Hochschild Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services. It primarily serves the automotive, home and mobile, healthcare, and environment and energy markets. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.in January 2019. Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina. In addition, it has a portfolio of projects in various stages of development located in Peru, Argentina, Mexico, and Chile. Further, the company is involved in power transmission business. Hochschild Mining plc was founded in 1911 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

