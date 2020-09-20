Head to Head Analysis: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) and Defense Technology Systems (NASDAQ:DFTS)

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) and Defense Technology Systems (OTCMKTS:DFTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Vicor alerts:

36.3% of Vicor shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Vicor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.0% of Defense Technology Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vicor and Defense Technology Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor $262.98 million 13.08 $14.10 million $0.34 235.00 Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vicor has higher revenue and earnings than Defense Technology Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vicor and Defense Technology Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Defense Technology Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vicor currently has a consensus target price of $81.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.69%.

Volatility and Risk

Vicor has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Defense Technology Systems has a beta of -16.94, indicating that its share price is 1,794% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vicor and Defense Technology Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor 3.05% 3.47% 2.98% Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vicor beats Defense Technology Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories. It also provides advanced power component products; and integrated circuits for use in various power management and power system applications, as well as custom power systems. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in the aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, industrial automation and equipment, instrumentation and test equipment, rail transportation, solid state lighting, telecommunications and networking infrastructure, and vehicles markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Defense Technology Systems

Defense Technology Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) solutions. Its services includes Defense, Intelligence, Defense Systems & Software, Healthcare IT Solutions and National Services. The company was founded on January 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Waldorf, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.