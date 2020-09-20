Head to Head Comparison: Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) versus Comstock Holding Companies (NYSE:CHCI)

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Armada Hoffler Properties and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 0 3 1 0 2.25 Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.56%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Comstock Holding Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $257.20 million 2.97 $24.05 million $1.17 8.33 Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 0.73 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Risk and Volatility

Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 12.27% 7.14% 2.30% Comstock Holding Companies 7.76% 129.06% 11.72%

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Comstock Holding Companies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments. It also provides real estate management services, including strategic planning, land development, entitlement, property management, sales and marketing, workout and turnaround strategies, financing, and general construction services; and development supply chain services, including capital markets, real estate brokerage, environmental consulting, and design services. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.