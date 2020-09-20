Head to Head Comparison: Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) vs. Social Reality (NYSE:SRAX)

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) and Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Social Reality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions N/A N/A N/A Social Reality -313.46% -124.23% -76.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Social Reality’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Social Reality $3.58 million 10.82 -$16.86 million N/A N/A

Digital Media Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Social Reality.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Social Reality shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Social Reality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Digital Media Solutions and Social Reality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Social Reality 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digital Media Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.47%. Social Reality has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.99%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Social Reality.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats Social Reality on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. offers digital marketing services in the United States. The company offers precision performance marketing, broadest digital marketing platform, and measurable marketing results. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc., a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Its technology tools enable publishers and advertisers to maximize their digital advertising initiatives. The company offers Social Reality Ad Exchange (SRAX), a real time bidding (RTB) sell side and buy side representation technology, which assists publishers in delivering their media inventory to the RTB exchanges; and SRAXmd, an ad targeting and data platform for healthcare brands, agencies, and medical content publishers. It also provides SRAX Social, a social media and loyalty platform that allow brands to launch and manage their social media initiatives; SRAX app, a platform, which allows publishers and content owners to launch native mobile applications through its SRAX platform; SRAXfan tools enable brands and agencies to connect with sports fans at home, the stadium or out-of-home at gathering locations; and SRAXauto tools enable targeting and engagement with potential auto buyers at dealerships, auto shows, and at home across desktop and mobile environments. The company sells targeted and measurable online advertising campaigns and programs to brand advertisers and advertising agencies across Facebook apps and Websites, as well as offers its services through in-house sales team. Social Reality, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.