Head-To-Head Review: Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) versus Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NYSE:LSXMA)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Verizon Communications and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 0 15 8 1 2.42 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 0 2 3 0 2.60

Verizon Communications currently has a consensus target price of $62.29, suggesting a potential upside of 3.21%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a consensus target price of $45.20, suggesting a potential upside of 31.41%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is more favorable than Verizon Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 14.76% 32.15% 6.87% Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 4.96% 1.78% 0.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verizon Communications and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $131.87 billion 1.89 $19.27 billion $4.81 12.55 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A $7.79 billion 1.52 $106.00 million $1.53 22.48

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A. Verizon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms. This segment also provides wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, wearables, and tablets and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2018, it had 118.0 million retail connections. Its Wireline segment offers traditional circuit-based network products and services; networking solutions, comprising private Internet protocol (IP), Ethernet, and software-defined wide area network, as well as cyber security services; local exchange, regional, long distance, and toll-free calling services; voice messaging and conferencing services; and workforce productivity and customer contact center solutions, as well as residential fixed connectivity solutions, including Internet, TV, and voice services under the Fios brand name. This segment also provides premises equipment, as well as installation, maintenance, and site services; data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, and wireless carriers; voice and networking products, Fios services, IP networking, voice solutions, security, and managed information technology services for small and medium businesses, state and local governments, and educational institutions; and security and managed network services. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

