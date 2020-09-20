Head-To-Head Survey: Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) versus Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and Newmont Goldcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals -12.99% 3.74% 2.89% Newmont Goldcorp 36.79% 5.70% 3.22%

Volatility and Risk

Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont Goldcorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Newmont Goldcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Newmont Goldcorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maverix Metals and Newmont Goldcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million 21.39 -$7.67 million $0.06 92.50 Newmont Goldcorp $9.74 billion 5.34 $2.81 billion $1.32 49.02

Newmont Goldcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Newmont Goldcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Maverix Metals and Newmont Goldcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Newmont Goldcorp 0 5 10 0 2.67

Maverix Metals presently has a consensus target price of $7.37, indicating a potential upside of 32.73%. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus target price of $72.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.77%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Newmont Goldcorp.

Dividends

Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Newmont Goldcorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Maverix Metals pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Newmont Goldcorp pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Maverix Metals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Newmont Goldcorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Newmont Goldcorp beats Maverix Metals on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles. Newmont Mining Corporation was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

