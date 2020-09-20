Head to Head Survey: Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) vs. KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) and KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KDDI CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of KDDI CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Restaurant Group and KDDI CORP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Group $915.74 million 0.12 $9.19 million N/A N/A KDDI CORP/ADR $48.18 billion 1.25 $5.89 billion $1.27 10.25

KDDI CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Restaurant Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Restaurant Group and KDDI CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 KDDI CORP/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

This table compares Restaurant Group and KDDI CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A KDDI CORP/ADR 12.22% 13.45% 6.88%

Summary

KDDI CORP/ADR beats Restaurant Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports. It operates approximately 490 restaurants and pub restaurants. The Restaurant Group plc was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

KDDI CORP/ADR Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services. It is also involved in the product sales service activities under the au WALLET Market brand; provision of energy services under the au Denki brand and education services under the AEON brand; and sale of mobile handsets. This segment servers households and individual customers. The Life Design Services segment engages in the provision of value-added non-telecommunications services online and offline to individual customers. It also provides Wowma!, insurance, and other services, such as financing services. The Business Services segment offers various services comprising mobile services using devices that include smartphones and tablets, as well as cloud services, networks, and applications to a range of corporate customers, which comprise small to major corporations. It also provides ICT solutions, data center services, and others services. The Global Services segment offers telecommunication services, ICT solutions, data center services, and others for individuals and corporate customers internationally. As of March 31, 2018, the company had approximately 26.48 million mobile subscriptions; 4.38 million FTTH subscriptions; and 5.38 million CATV subscriptions. It is also involved in construction and maintenance of facilities, call center operations, and research and development of technologies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

