Head-To-Head Survey: Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) and China CGame (NASDAQ:CCGM)

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) and China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Willdan Group and China CGame, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willdan Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 China CGame 0 0 0 0 N/A

Willdan Group currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.23%. Given Willdan Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Willdan Group is more favorable than China CGame.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Willdan Group and China CGame’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willdan Group $443.10 million 0.75 $4.84 million $1.36 20.34 China CGame N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Willdan Group has higher revenue and earnings than China CGame.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Willdan Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Willdan Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of China CGame shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Willdan Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China CGame has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Willdan Group and China CGame’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willdan Group -2.18% 3.16% 1.27% China CGame N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Willdan Group beats China CGame on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides building and safety, city engineering, code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, planning and surveying, contract staff support, program and construction management, structural engineering, transportation and traffic engineering, and water resources services. This segment also offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services; emergency preparedness planning, training, and exercise services; and communications and technology services. The company serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; investor and municipal owned utilities; state and federal agencies; commercial and industrial firms; and tribal governments, as well as various other special districts and agencies. Willdan Group, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

About China CGame

China CGame, Inc. develops Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) in China. It focuses on self-developed MMORPGs game titles that are based on China's iconic characters and nostalgic epochs. The company owns two self-developed game engines, Turbo and Apocalypse. It intends to sell prepaid game cards to a range of regional distributors in China; and directly sell game points to players through its online sales platform. The company was formerly known as China Architectural Engineering, Inc. and changed its name to China CGame, Inc. in March 2011. China CGame, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changzhou, China.

