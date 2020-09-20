HeartBout Price Hits $0.0013 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One HeartBout token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $69,474.85 and $567.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043961 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.96 or 0.04397473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009193 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034245 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout is a token. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com.

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

