HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR alerts:

HDELY opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.38. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

About HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.