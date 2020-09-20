Helium (HNT) Price Tops $1.72 on Top Exchanges

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last week, Helium has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00015851 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a total market cap of $75.02 million and $703,192.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006751 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00022366 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Helium Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 49,720,141 coins and its circulating supply is 43,523,508 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

