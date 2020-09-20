HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley cut HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

