HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s (HNNMY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HNNMY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.32.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

