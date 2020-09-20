HEX (HEX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.81 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $1.81 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00093071 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00116825 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042233 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000410 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008585 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 338,767,676,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,723,080,887 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.