Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hexcel from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

HXL opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $84.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Hexcel by 74.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 118.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 500.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

