Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP Sells $2,658,708.00 in Stock

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matt Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54.

HD opened at $275.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.69 and a 200 day moving average of $240.05. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $296.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

