Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

HTBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.37. 119,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.67. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.79.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hometrust Bancshares will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $27,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at $223,726.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hunter Westbrook purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,972.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $156,640. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,705,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 83,408 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the second quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

