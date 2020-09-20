Honest (HNST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,135.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. Honest has a market capitalization of $778,215.38 and $11,135.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00239843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00091547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.33 or 0.01406411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00217435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

