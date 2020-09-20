HOQU Market Capitalization Achieves $244,552.70 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. One HOQU token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cobinhood. HOQU has a market cap of $244,552.70 and $828,964.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00239097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00091143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.72 or 0.01400787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00218383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000701 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

