Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Financial Review

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

71.0% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Potlatchdeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Potlatchdeltic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hospitality Properties Trust and Potlatchdeltic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hospitality Properties Trust $2.32 billion 0.57 $259.75 million $3.78 2.12 Potlatchdeltic $827.10 million 3.30 $55.66 million $0.80 51.06

Hospitality Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Potlatchdeltic. Hospitality Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Potlatchdeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hospitality Properties Trust and Potlatchdeltic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hospitality Properties Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Potlatchdeltic 0 2 3 0 2.60

Hospitality Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Potlatchdeltic has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.83%. Given Potlatchdeltic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Potlatchdeltic is more favorable than Hospitality Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Hospitality Properties Trust and Potlatchdeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hospitality Properties Trust -2.44% -1.86% -0.50% Potlatchdeltic 2.17% 4.19% 2.23%

Volatility and Risk

Hospitality Properties Trust has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potlatchdeltic has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hospitality Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Potlatchdeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Hospitality Properties Trust pays out 1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Potlatchdeltic pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hospitality Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Potlatchdeltic has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Potlatchdeltic beats Hospitality Properties Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.