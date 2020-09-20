Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Given “Buy” Rating at G.Research

G.Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Hubbell’s FY2020 earnings at $7.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.50.

HUBB stock opened at $139.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,591,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,431,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,427,000 after buying an additional 331,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,042,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,667,000 after buying an additional 55,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,542,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

