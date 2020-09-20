Hush Price Tops $0.0625 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. Hush has a market cap of $619,691.02 and approximately $229,963.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0625 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00516446 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00074196 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00054270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000984 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,920,880 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

