Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Hydro One stock traded down C$0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,672. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$20.25 and a 1-year high of C$29.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

