HyperQuant Market Cap Tops $66,322.65 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 56.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kryptono. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $66,322.65 and $3,382.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00240452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00092092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.01390428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00217375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000701 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kryptono, IDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.