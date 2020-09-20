I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Get I-Mab alerts:

ARQT stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16. I-Mab has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $40.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $53,636.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,348,855.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,800 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $71,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,641.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About I-Mab

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.